2 charged after dog fatally shot in unincorporated Naperville home invasion

Two people have been accused of taking part in a home invasion in unincorporated Naperville in which the resident was allegedly pepper-sprayed, and his three-year-old dog was fatally shot, according to a news release by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspects denied pretrial release

DeKalb resident Andre Bridges, 35, and Naperville resident Nicole Smith, 40, were both denied pretrial release in a DuPage court appearance this morning.

The two have been charged with home invasion – causing injury, home invasion while armed with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – no FOID card.

Victim said he was pepper sprayed in his apartment

Officials say officers responded to the report of a home invasion around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at an apartment in the 30W000 block of Capistrano Court.

The victim told authorities that while in his apartment, he’d been pepper sprayed, and his dog had been fatally shot.

After responding officers secured the scene, rendered aid, and canvassed the neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division was brought in to assist with the case. They identified Bridges and Smith as suspects.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick applauded the collaborative work in the case.

“This case highlights the outstanding teamwork between our Patrol Division, Detectives, Forensic Identification Unit, Animal Control, and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Mendrick in the news release. “Our patrol deputies responded quickly to secure the scene and preserve critical evidence, allowing Detective Natyshok and the investigative team to rapidly identify those responsible and obtain felony charges. Their professionalism and dedication resulted in an exceptional investigative outcome.”

‘Heartbreaking and extremely disturbing’ says DuPage State’s Attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the cruelty alleged in the case was “heartbreaking and extremely disturbing.”

“The unprovoked attack on the victim and subsequent shooting of his defenseless companion, as alleged against the defendants, shows a disturbing level of cruelty and disregard for both human and animal life and a shocking willingness to cause physical and emotional pain to others,” Berlin said. “In DuPage County we have zero tolerance for the type of behavior alleged in this case and we will prosecute the defendants to the fullest extent of the law.”

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