On Friday, November 30th, the Rotary Club of Naperville hosted the 2024 Holiday Parade of Lights, with presenting sponsors IntentGen Financial Partners and the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The festive parade, filled with glittering floats, made its way through Downtown Naperville starting at 7 pm.

Shivering Spectators were delighted by Chorus of DuPage performance

To set the mood, singers from the Chorus of DuPage treated the crowd with seasonal songs. Members of Judd Kendall VFW 3873, American Legion Post 43, and the Naperville North High School Veterans Club kicked off the parade by presenting the colors. The grand marshals for this year’s parade were Mayor Scott Wehrli and the Illinois Special Olympics.

The Holiday Parade of Lightsfeatured many of Naperville’s favorite groups, including Naperville Police and Fire Departments, Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, Loaves & Fishes, The Young Naperville Singers, and more.

The Holiday Parade of Lights supports the Rotary Club of Naperville’s mission

The Rotary Club of Naperville’s Holiday Parade of Lights serves as a fundraiser to support local non-profits dedicated to improving Naperville. Proceeds from the event primarily benefit organizations focused on youth services, community programs, creating opportunities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and providing food, housing, and mental health support.