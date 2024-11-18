It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas with the Chorus of DuPage

Founded in Naperville more than sixty years ago, the Chorus of DuPage is made up of 50 men and women from across the western suburbs. The group performs in the popular barbershop style – with showmanship, energy, and dramatic 4-part harmonies … in a Capella style! That is, without any instrumental accompaniment.

In the barbershop style, the melody of the song is carried by the lead section, while the tenors harmonize above the melody. The basses sing the lowest notes and are critical to the rhythm of the music, and the baritone section fills in the missing notes below or above the melody to complete the chord. Put it all together, and barbershop can be spine-tingling…and just plain fun.

The Goals of the Chorus of DuPage

Fun . First and foremost, members should have fun singing barbershop.

Fellowship . Perpetuate barbershop singing, and encourage vocal harmony and good fellowship among members.

Harmony . Encourage and promote the education of all members and the public in music appreciation of barbershop quartet and chorus singing.

Quality . Put forth a musical product that members are proud of while entertaining the communities where they live and sing.

Singing can be found throughout the county

Ensembles of 20-25 singers as well as quartets from the Chorus of DuPage perform over 50 times a year, for parades, business events, veteran’s programs, churches, and retirement communities. The whole chorus competes in statewide competitions and a major Christmas show in December. Quartets from COD also surprise sweethearts around the area with their hugely popular “Singing Valentines” every February 14.

The Chorus of DuPage rehearsals are open for visitors and those who want to experience the fun and fellowship they enjoy. Rehearsals are held every Tuesday at 7 pm at Villa St. Benedict Senior Center on Maple Avenue in Lisle. Their events calendar will list upcoming shows.

Spotlight Guests: Doran & Jacki Dibble, Chorus of DuPage members