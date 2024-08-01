20th gun-related arrest outside of Naperville Topgolf since last August

In less than a year, there have been 20 gun-related arrests outside the Naperville Topgolf at 3211 Odyssey Ct.

Camarion Jai Cobbins, 19, from Huntsville, Alabama, was the latest arrest on Sunday, July 28. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Firearm found inside a vehicle in the Topgolf parking lot

According to Naperville police Cmdr. Ricky Krakow, an officer was on foot patrol in the Topgolf parking lot at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, when they observed a loaded black 9mm handgun in “plain view” inside a vehicle.

Officers waited for the occupants of the car to return. When five individuals arrived at the car, they were detained while the officers investigated the scene, said Krakow.

After the investigation, officials only arrested Cobbins shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28. According to DuPage County Circuit Court records, Cobbins did not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 5.

“Our officers are doing a great job of proactively patrolling these areas, identifying potential criminal acts, and then addressing them accordingly,” said Krakow.

20th gun-related arrest in less than a year

Now including Cobbins, there have been 20 gun-related arrests outside the Naperville Topgolf since August 2023, according to Krakow. The latest occurred this past May.

Similar to the May arrest and others before, the firearm was found while officers were on foot patrol in the parking lot.

“We’re not going inside for issues [and] we’re not being called for people with guns inside the facility. It’s the parking lot outside that happens to be that business right off the highway,” said Krakow.

Though Krakow believes the community is safe, he reminds everyone to stay observant when out in public.

“We encourage all of our citizens and all of the people who come to Naperville to always be vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings because that is what’s going to help you remain safest,” said Krakow.

