28 Naperville-area high schoolers named U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates 

More than two dozen Naperville-area high schoolers have been named candidates of the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, according to this year’s published list from the U.S. Department of Education.

Nineteen students attending Indian Prairie School District 204 are included on the list, while six high schoolers attending Naperville School District 203 are also among this year’s candidates. The balance are Naperville high schoolers attending such schools as the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.

What the Presidential Scholars recognition means

First established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars program annually recognizes high-achieving high schoolers in a number of benchmarks, including ACT and SAT exam scores.

Candidates are named early in each calendar year. In April, the Commission on Presidential Scholars reviews the semifinalists’ applications and selects up to 161 students across the U.S. annually.

Scholars are chosen based on demonstrated leadership skills and service to school and community. Awards are based on exceptional scholarship; visual, creative and performing arts talent; and accomplishments in career and technical fields.

Finalists are invited to Washington, D.C., in June to attend the National Recognition Program for a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

This year’s Naperville-area U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

This year’s Naperville-area student candidates include:

Naperville School District 203:

Naperville North High School — Chloe S. Chen, Jai Gupta, Aanika M. Parekh, Anderson Peng, Sophia R. Xi, Cathy Yang

Indian Prairie School District 204:

Metea Valley High School — Ajay T. Kavuri

Neuqua Valley High School — Neel Chawla, Aditya Rakshit, Andrew Z. Wan, Andy W. Yu, Alexander Zhao

Waubonsie Valley High School — Mannsha Assudani, Sajiv Harikrishnan, Yagnesh Lokesh, Anjali S. Madheswaran, Sanvi Maganti, Rida Majeed, Shruthi Muthiah, Vikram J. Narasimhan, Ananya Nayak, Wing Y. Ng, Aryaman Patodia, Prakrti Senthil, Akshath Sivachidhambara

Other area students recognized:

Two Naperville students attending Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy also have been named to this year’s candidate list: Shrikar Dulam and Kumara Venkata Sadkr Malladi.

Naperville high schooler Isaac Chang also made the list, however his high school was not listed.

