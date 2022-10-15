39th Annual Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo

The Cosley Zoo is celebrating the month of October with its annual Pumpkin Fest.

“Every October this is our 39th year actually, we have Pumpkin Fest, where we offer the public an addition to come in and see the animals and the great fall weather. We also have pumpkins and other fall produce for sale and that’s a fundraiser for the zoo,” said Cosley Zoo Director Susan Wahlgren.

The monthly celebration runs from 9am to 5pm every day. It brings friends and families in for not just their normal day at the zoo, but also an opportunity to get into the spirit of fall.

Activities at the Zoo

“So we have pumpkins for sale, corn stalks, cider, cider doughnuts, caramel apples, all kinds of fun things. We also have three kiddy rides, little, small carnival rides that are suitable for young children and we have a little straw mountain kids can climb on and of course there’s the animals you can go and see as well,” said Wahlgren.

The fair fall weather has ben a boost for fest attendance.

“People are very good to Cosley they are very when they come out. It’s been a great year great weather and it’s (nice) to be somewhere where people are happy to be here, they’re friendly, fun, and we get the opportunity to connect them with these wonderful animals that call Cosley Zoo home,” said Wahlgren.

Besides providing a large pick of pumpkins to carve for the front porch, the zoo also has a big spooky experience coming up later this month.

Month Gets Spookier

“We actually do have a special event in October called Spooktacular. That’s coming up Friday October 21. It’s an after hours event that you have to pre-register for, and kids can come with their families, and we have trick or treat stations. we have not so spooky straw maze, we have different crafts, refreshments, games animal visits: it’s a great fun evening,” said Wahlgren.

More information about Pumpkinfest and Spooktacular can be found on the Cosley Zoo website.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo reports.