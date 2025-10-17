$402M DuPage plan targets road safety, bridge repairs, congestion

A number of roadways, bikeways, paths, and bridges within DuPage County will be getting upgrades under the DuPage County Division of Transportation’s 2025-29 Five Year Transportation Improvement Program.

Extending service life and improving safety among the goals

More than $402 million in federal and county funds will be earmarked for the projects, which aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve safety, and relieve congestion. About $50 million will be used to extend the service life and improve the rideability of existing pavement, with $32 million assigned to bridge repair.

Projects on the docket within the five-year plan

Projects for 2025 include the reconstruction of the Warrenville Road bridge over the East Branch DuPage River, and the Geneva Road bridge over the West Branch DuPage River.

Work is also planned this year on York Road from Devon Avenue to north of Irving Park Road. Resurfacing work and ADA ramp improvements are also on the docket.

Roadway and intersection improvements will be coming to Naperville Road between Ridgeland Avenue and I-88 in fiscal year 2026.

Other projects planned within FY 2026 through 2029 include:

Reconstructing and widening Fabyan Parkway in West Chicago

Intersection improvements on Lemont Road

DuDOT Highway Maintenance Facility

East Branch DuPage River Trail and three other pedestrian/bike path projects

Reconstruction projects on Bloomingdale Road and Army Trail Road Bridge

Five stormwater and drainage projects to help alleviate roadway flooding

Highway and electrical lighting maintenance work

A ‘comprehensive and cost-effective’ plan to improve infrastructure

DuPage County officials say the changes will have a positive impact.

“Our goal for the annual transportation construction program is to maintain or improve the safety and accessibility of our roads in a comprehensive and cost-effective manner,” said DuPage County Transportation Committee Chair Mary Ozog. “These initiatives will reduce congestion, ensure the state of good repair of our capital facilities, and improve the overall mobility for residents, workers, and visitors in DuPage County.”

A full list of upcoming transportation projects can be found on the DuPage County website.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!