5 activities to kick off the summer fun in Naperville

We are on the cusp of summertime, and the Naperville Park District is ready to be your one-stop shop for exciting summer activities and events.

Get your feet wet

With the 2026 summer season upon us, the Park District’s aquatic facilities are opening to the public this month. The Paddleboat Quarry will open for weekends only on Saturday, May 9, before shifting to daily hours of operation Memorial Day weekend. Additionally, Park District splash pads as well as historic swimming facility, Centennial Beach, will open beginning Memorial Day weekend. There is no shortage of ways to enjoy fun in the sun this summer!

Summer camp fun for youth

The Park District summer camps provide fun and memorable experiences – even for our youngest campers! Early childhood camps meet for a shorter, age-appropriate length of time each day. Camps range from the four-day-a-week program, Camp Toadstools and Pollywogs, to one-week, special-interest camps such as Music Makers Camp, Little Scientist Camps, and more. Registration for all summer camps is in progress.

A toe-tapping experience

If you love to dance and hear the stage calling your name, then mark your calendars for the annual Elan Dance Company auditions on Tuesday, May 26. Dancers ages 6-18 are invited to try out to be a part of the company and learn the importance of teamwork while performing different dance styles and making new connections.

Summer fitness at Fort Hill

Students looking to continue their fitness routine during the summer are invited to take advantage of the special student summer membership. This 3-month membership provides access to Fort Hill amenities including the fitness center, group exercise classes, open gyms, and the indoor track. Student summer memberships are available for purchase through June 30.

Fly those kites up high

Families are invited to the Park District’s annual Kite Fly event on Sunday, June 7 at Frontier Sports Complex. During this free event, professional kite enthusiasts will fill the sky with enormous, visually stunning kites that are sure to leave attendees in awe! Everyone is welcome to join in the fun and fly their own kites while enjoying a wide variety of entertainment offered throughout the park.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District

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