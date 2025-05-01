May is the peak of the current season, and here are 5 spring activities with the Naperville Park District that will put a spring in your step all month long.

Paddleboat season has arrived

The Paddleboat Quarry opens Saturday May 10, signaling the beginning of the 2025 season. Take a fun and exhilarating paddleboard, kayak, or paddleboat ride around the historic quarry. While it’s open weekends only for most of May, (weather depending), once Memorial Day weekend arrives, the Paddleboat Quarry will be open daily for the duration of the summer season.

Stay fit this summer at Fort Hill

If you’re a student looking to continue your fitness routine during summer break, look no further than Fort Hill Fitness! Take advantage of a special student summer membership that provides 3 months of access to Fort Hill’s amenities including the fitness center, group exercise classes, open gyms, and indoor track. Student summer memberships are available for purchase through June 30.

Perfect your drive at Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses

The 2025 golf season is in full swing, and whether you’re a beginner wanting to learn the basics or an amateur itching to improve your skills, golf lessons are the perfect solution. Our PGA professionals at Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses are ready to teach golfers of all ages the game of golf in a fun, relaxed environment – hoping to make you a player for life! Golf lessons registration is ongoing and information is available in the current digital Program Guide.

So, you think you can dance?

If you’re a dance enthusiast and have a knack for performing, then mark your calendars for the annual Elan Dance Company auditions on Tuesday, May 27. Dancers ages 6-18 are eligible to be part of the company. All members will learn the importance of teamwork while performing different dance styles and making new connections.

Take aim at a new sport this spring

Try out a unique precision aiming sport through the Park District’s archery programs. Sign up for beginner or intermediate programs and learn and practice the proper techniques in using a bow and arrow. Archery is an excellent way to improve hand-eye coordination in a distinctive way – not to mention that it’s a fun and engaging sport!

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for May! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

