5 ways to achieve your goals this December

The New Year is around the corner, so get ready for a strong start to 2026 and achieve your goals with the Naperville Park District.

Stay active while on break

Are you a student looking to keep up your fitness routine during winter break? If so, the Student Winter Break membership at Fort Hill Fitness is for you! Students ages 15-23 can purchase either a week-long membership or a month-long membership and take advantage of the fitness facility, group ex classes, the walk/jog track, and more!

Senior fitness opportunities year-round

Cold weather might be keeping us indoors, but there are plenty of opportunities to stay active! If you’re a senior adult, check out the variety of Park District programs that will help you meet your health and wellness goals. Additionally, Fort Hill Activity Center’s indoor track is open daily to help keep your body moving this winter. Check out the District’s digital Program Guide and discover new ways to move – and improve!

Keep on kicking this winter

If your youth soccer athlete is looking to take their game play through winter, register now for the Naperville Indoor Soccer League! Players in Pre-k through 6th grade maintain and further develop their soccer skills during the off-season, while getting ready for spring! The winter session begins in early January, so register today!

Kick off the snow boots and tie up your cleats

Did you know that registration for outdoor soccer takes place a season ahead? Since we’re in winter, that means spring soccer registration is here! Register for spring 2026 beginning Tuesday, December 16 for Naperville Youth Soccer and Naperville Premier Soccer League. Additionally, NYS is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, so it’s a great time to get your child participating in Naperville’s proud soccer tradition!

Discover new employment opportunities

Are you a student seeking summer employment, or someone looking for a career change? Join the Naperville Park District and KidsMatter for the annual Community Job Fair on Saturday, January 3, at Fort Hill Activity Center. Connect with local hiring managers and enhance your job hunting skills at this free event. Meet with many different local businesses and take the first step toward achieving your career goals!

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for December! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

