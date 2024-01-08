Community Job Fair helps Naperville-area jobseekers find work, hone skills

Local jobseekers headed out on Saturday to the Community Job Fair at the Fort Hill Activity Center in Naperville, to learn about potential employment opportunities, and help hone their job-seeking skills.

Job fair a collaboration between KidsMatter, Naperville Park District

The annual event is made possible through a collaboration between Naperville nonprofit KidsMatter and the Naperville Park District.

“Sherilyn Hebel, who’s director of programs, does a great job working with the park district and the community in putting on this job fair so we’re happy to be here,” said CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter Nina Menis.

Nearly forty vendors were on hand to share their full- and part-time job openings with those seeking work.

“We’re here to support the community in multiple ways. So we’re here to support businesses that are looking for employees. We’re here to support high school students that are looking for their first job. And we’re also here to support community members that might be retired or looking for employment,” said Menis.

Chance to hone job-seeking skills

The fair also gave jobseekers a chance to work on some of their skills, for a better chance at landing a position.

“This is a job fair where it’s not only learning about the positions that are available, but it’s also providing some of the resources to help, whether it’s your first-time job or you’re looking to improve, maybe your resume or hone your interviewing skills, that you’re able to do that at the different stations that we have here today,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson.

Wide range of businesses on hand

Vendors included businesses from a broad range of disciplines, with all happy to have the chance to better educate the public about what their companies have to offer.

One such vendor was AutonomyWorks, which offers jobs to those with autism and other disabilities.

“We are looking to change the way the world views people with autism. So, our job is to make a difference in individual’s lives. I’ve had people come up, tell them about our jobs and our mission, and lot of times, they have someone that they know who might be interested,” said AutonomyWorks Manager of Talent Julie Janowitz.

Hundreds turn out for job fair

More than 570 people turned out for the event.

“It’s always great to have that line of people anxious to get in and eager to learn about the jobs that might be available to them,” said Wilson.

“You may not find the exact job you’re looking for, but hopefully, you can find somebody that you can talk to that can help you get to that right job because you can come in here and talk to 40 different employers, 40 different folks that might have future job opportunities in your area of interest,” said Menis.

Those unable to attend can find a full list of the businesses who took part on the KidsMatter website.

