5 ways to celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22, and the Naperville Park District has plenty of ways to celebrate all month long.

Salute our planet at the Knoch Knolls Nature Center

In celebration of Earth Day, the Naperville Park District invites families to Knoch Knolls Nature Center for Earth Month Naperville. From April 7 through the end of the month, learn how to be greener through games, crafts, hands-on activities and much more. Then, explore Knoch Knolls Park and experience everything you learned up close while walking our wonderful trails.

Got piles of paper? Shred ‘em!

Got piles of old documents you need to dispose of? Head to Centennial Beach Saturday, April 12 for our annual Shredding Event. Co-sponsored by the Naperville Park District and Naperville Police Department, participants can bring up to two large cardboard boxes or paper bags full of paper to be shredded and properly recycled. Get a start on your spring cleaning, while helping our environment.

Become a nature champion!

The Park District is pleased to offer more volunteer opportunities for residents looking to give back to their community on a regular basis. Just in time for National Volunteer Week coming in late April, our new program provides regularly scheduled days and times that volunteers are needed to help support specific projects across our parks system. Additional information is available on our website – just search “volunteer” for more info.

Ignite your passion for gardening

Do you have a green thumb, but lack gardening space at home? Register for a plot at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots and grow your own vegetables and flowers, within a friendly and passionate gardening community! Registration is currently in progress so reserve your plot soon for the 2025 season.

Bask in the beauty of the Riverwalk

There’s no better way to thaw from the long winter than taking in the sights and sounds of the iconic Naperville Riverwalk. Experience the blooming spring foliage while listening to the peaceful flowing of the DuPage River and the chirps of surrounding wildlife. Plan to gather with friends and family and celebrate the start of the spring season with a Riverwalk stroll.

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for April! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.