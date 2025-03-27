Naperville Park District plans to ‘take action’ for Earth Month

The Naperville Park District is gearing up to celebrate the 55th annual Earth Day on Tuesday, April 22, with a full lineup of events and activities planned throughout what it’s calling Earth Month Naperville, taking place from April 7 through April 30.

‘Take action’ by volunteering with the park district

The park district’s theme for the commemorative month is “Take Action.”

One way the public can do so is to volunteer through the district’s new “Nature Champions” program. The initiative will offer a number of opportunities on various days and times to help out on park projects throughout Naperville.

Exhibits and events on the Earth Month Naperville docket

Families can get closer to nature through month-long Earth Day exhibits and activities running at the Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, with different themes each week.

Also on the books is a shredding event on Saturday, April 12, cosponsored by the Naperville Police Department.

Community members are invited to bring unwanted paper in up to two large cardboard banker boxes or paper bags – totaling 10 lbs. or less, to the Centennial Beach parking lot, 500 W. Jackson Ave. The event is free and will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until trucks are filled.

On Saturday, April 19, the Conservation Foundation will host the 34th annual DuPage River Sweep, from 9 a.m. to noon, to help clean up local waterways. Registration is required, with the sign-up deadline set for end-of day April 5.

From April 22 through April 28, One Earth Film Festival will hold an environmental film festival, with viewing opportunities available at locations across the Chicagoland area, as well as online.

Tree and plant sales part of Earth Month as well

Another big part of Earth Month will be the chance to buy trees and plants, through one of several sales. Nearby offerings include:

Arbor Day Tree Sale, city of Naperville – pre-orders available online now through 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 16

Arbor Day Plant Sale, The Morton Arboretum, held from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26

McDonald Farm Plant Sale, hosted by the Conservation Foundation, Saturday May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2025 Master Gardener Plant Sale, hosted by Kendall County Master Gardeners at Kendall County Extension Office, Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

