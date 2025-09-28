5 ways to enjoy autumn

This month calls for pumpkins, ghost stories, and more, and the Naperville Park District has several ways for you to relish this fun, fall-tastic season! Here are five ways to enjoy autumn this October.

Spine-tingling ghost tales

Kick off the fall with seasonally appropriate scary tales at Ghost Stories in the Park…in the Dark. Talented storytellers from Summer Place Theatre will share a series of haunting stories at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5. Events are recommended for adults and children ages 5 and up, as they are sure to send shivers down your spine! Tickets are available via the Park District’s website.

Learn about crawly creatures at the nature center

Throughout October, families are invited to Knoch Knolls Nature Center to learn about and appreciate some of the creatures found in nature during Creepy Critters Month. Participants can visit any time during the Nature Center’s open hours and enjoy free, self-guided activities with themes including spiders, bats, rats and more!

Start the festivities with the Naperville Park District

Celebrate Halloween with the Naperville Park District at the annual Halloween Happening event on Sunday, October 26. This is a free event designed for children ages 10 and under to play fun Halloween-themed games, collect candy and win prizes. Dress for the occasion and join the Park District at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion for some Halloween fun!

Santa Claus is coming to town!

With the holiday season just around the corner, it’s time to register for Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline! Families can visit Santa and enjoy plenty of photo opps at his Naperville Riverwalk workshop. With Santa’s Hotline, kids can receive a personal phone call from Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus and have a memorable conversation. Registration for both Santa programs begins October 21.

Register for winter basketball

With the fall season of Naperville Youth Basketball already underway, the winter season will be here shortly! Naperville Youth Basketball winter season registration begins Tuesday, November 4 at noon. Kids can learn the fundamentals of basketball through teamwork, practice, and fun! We hope to see you on the court this winter!

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for October! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

