Spring into fun with the Naperville Park District

Spring is almost here, and there are great activities with the Naperville Park District to look forward to during the season and beyond.

Swing for the Fences

America’s pastime is back for the spring season, and registration for the Park District’s T-ball, Coach Pitch Baseball and Softball programs opens on Tuesday, March 10. Kids of all ages learn the fundamentals of the sport while understanding the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork while having fun with their friends.

A Summer to Remember

With summer just around the corner, the Park District’s camps are the best way to make your child’s summer memorable! There are a variety of day camps that run all summer long where participants will be engaged in fun activities while making new friends! Registration for 2026 Summer Camps begins TuesdayMonday, March 217.

Play a Round at The Brooks

As the cold weather turns, the renowned Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses welcome golfers back for a new season. Enjoy a round of play with friends or perfect your drive on the range as we get back into the swing of the golf season. You can also visit the golf shops at both courses and deck yourself out in the best gear and equipment. Keep an eye out for more information over at golfnaperville.org.

Bullseye!

This spring, set your sights on one of the Park District’s archery programs. Archery is a unique program where participants can improve their hand-eye coordination and enjoy many physical benefits from the sport. Plus, there is nothing more satisfying than drawing back an arrow and letting it fly – right into the bullseye! Programs begin in late spring, so register for an archery program beginning March 2.

Leisure Recreation Outdoors

The best way to enjoy the early spring weather is to visit our parks and witness the seasonal transformation in person! Hike Knoch Knolls Park to get an up-close view of the local wildlife reemerging from hibernation or walk along the Riverwalk and take in the sounds of the rushing river. Regardless of the activity, you can immerse yourself in nature and experience the seasonal changes in real time.

