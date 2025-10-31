5 ways to give back to the community this November

The holidays are here, and there are several ways that you can give back during this most thankful time of year with the Naperville Park District.

Honor our veterans at the Healing Field of Honor on Rotary Hill in Naperville

The Healing Field of Honor is returning to Naperville for Veteran’s Day. From November 7 to 12, visit Rotary Hill on the Naperville Riverwalk and experience the awe-inspiring field of American Flags honoring military veterans. Additionally, the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance replica will return to commemorate the 50th anniversary of welcoming home U.S. troops from South Vietnam.

Donate to local families in need

Every year, the Naperville Park District collects donations for Pennies for Pies and the Community Christmas Luncheon. Both collections are wonderful ways to support those in need in our community, especially during the holidays. Learn more about these wonderful initiatives and help make someone’s holiday season special through your support.

Make a child’s holiday memorable with Toys for Tots

Brighten the holiday spirit of a child in need in our community by participating in the annual DuPage County Toys for Tots drive. Naperville Park District Park Police are again spearheading a local campaign, collecting new, unwrapped toys at six different Park District locations across Naperville. Thank you in advance for your generosity and for making the holiday season memorable for children of all ages.

Give the gift of recreation

On Giving Tuesday – and any day – you can give the gift of recreation by supporting the Park District’s Fee Assistance Program. This initiative gives Naperville residents experiencing financial hardships the opportunity to enjoy the wide-ranging benefits of recreation that many of us take for granted. Fee Assistance Program donations help fund Park District programs and memberships for those in need, allowing every resident the ability to enjoy a healthier and happier life.

Register for winter programs with the Naperville Park District

Looking to stay active this winter? Let the Park District’s 2026 Winter Program Guide lead the way! The winter edition is available on the District’s website beginning December 3, and registration begins December 8. Choose from a wide variety of programs for all ages, including Winter Break Camps for kids!

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for November! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.