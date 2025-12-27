5 winter car care tips to keep drivers safe

With cold weather blowing in during the winter months, Senior Master Technician Mark Fisher from Fair Oaks Ford in Naperville is offering up five winter car care tips to keep your vehicle safe and functioning as you brave the chill.

Get the battery tested

Fisher recommends you take your vehicle to your service provider and make sure its battery will last the winter.

“(The) average life of the battery is 3 to 4 years. So just because the car is starting great right now does not mean that the battery is not on its way out. Extreme cold can affect it immediately, so can extreme heat,” said Fisher.

Fill the tires and check the tread

Fisher’s second tip is to ensure your tires are ready for the extreme cold and ice. To do this, check both the tread depth and pressure of the tire.

“We recommend going out and purchasing a tire pressure gauge and going a couple of pounds high during the winter,” said Fisher, “because as the cold air comes through, the tire pressure will drop a little bit.”

Check all belts and hoses in the vehicle

Fisher says winter weather can greatly affect how the belts and hoses function in your vehicle, so those also need a check.

“Every vehicle has multiple hoses and possibly could have multiple belts. You have heater hoses. We have upper and lower radiator hoses. There is no set time or mileage on when hoses should be replaced,” said Fisher.



Protect the windshield

When it comes to the windshield, Fisher first recommends topping off your windshield washing solvent and ensuring it is a formula that won’t freeze in sub-zero temperatures.

“The next thing would be your windshield wiper blades,” said Fisher. “Obviously, you can kind of check those yourself if you hit the washers and the wipers come on, and if it’s clear, no streaks, you’ve got good blades.”

One thing Fisher cautions against is using the windshield washing fluid and wiper blades to clear ice on the windshield.

“The rubber and the ice do not go well together, and you can tear your blades,” said Fisher.

Prioritize your safety

Fisher’s final tip is a series of measures you can take to make sure you are safe on the road this winter.

Maintain fuel levels at least a quarter full at all times

Pack extra warm clothing like hats, gloves, and scarves

Always have an ice scraper in the vehicle

Keep a phone charger on hand

Interview captured in 2024

