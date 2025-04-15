70’s band War to take stage at Naper Nights this summer

1970’s group War, often called “the original street band,” will be taking the stage at this year’s Naper Nights held at Naper Settlement.

‘Why Can’t We Be Friends’ album 50th year celebration

The group will perform July 19, celebrating 50 years of their multi-platinum album “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” the title track being one of their biggest hits. Other popular songs by the band include “Spill the Wine,” “Low Rider,” and “The Cisco Kid.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome WAR to Naper Settlement on July 19, one of music’s defining and most enduring soul and funk groups,” said Adison Glick, special events senior team leader 1 at Naper Settlement in a news release.

War part of a multi-band lineup for the Naper Nights concert series

But War is just one of many acts that will be showcased at this year’s summer weekend concert series, held once a month in June, July, and August.

The full lineup is:

Friday, June 20

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – The Flaming Lips Tribute – Sun Stereo

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Jane’s Addiction Tribute – Nothing’s Shocking

Saturday, June 21

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Chris Stapleton Tribute – Tennessee Whiskey

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Willie Nelson & Waylon Jennings Tribute – WailOn

Friday, July 18

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Incubus Tribute – Morning View

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Radiohead Tribute – Android Paranoid

Saturday, July 19

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Santana Tribute – Rico

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – War

Friday, August 15

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – String Cheese Incident Tribute – Cream Cheese Accident

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Widespread Panic Tribute – Bears Gone Phishin’

Saturday, August 16

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Great American Taxi

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Wilco Tribute – Wilclone

Naper Nights creates ‘a magical ambience’

Naper Nights is an annual concert series that allows guests to bring blankets and lawn chairs and stretch out on the grounds of Naper Settlement to enjoy a variety of musical acts. Food and beverage are provided for purchase on site, with the venue also offering a children’s area with activities.

“Set on our historic museum grounds, the blend of high-energy music performances by incredible artists, local food and beverages, and community creates a magical ambiance that sets Naper Nights apart as a truly one-of-a-kind summer concert experience,” Glick said.

Tickets for all summer 2025 concerts are now available. Pricing and purchasing details are available on the Naper Settlement website.

Photo courtesy: FILE image Naperville Heritage Society

