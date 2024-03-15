88-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in minivan collision in Naperville Wednesday

An 88-year-old woman has died from injuries she received in a minivan collision in south Naperville on Wednesday, March 13, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD)

Police are asking that any witnesses to the accident contact the NPD Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833, to help with their investigation.

Collision in intersection of 95th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road

The crash happened in the intersection of 95th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road, around 11:10 a.m.

Police say a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan was going north on Plainfield/Naperville Road. When it tried turning left to head west on 95th Street, it collided with a white 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, which was traveling south on Plainfield/Naperville Rd., authorities said.

Both the Naperville police and fire departments responded to the scene.

Two injured in crash, one fatally

The 88-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Dodge Caravan, succumbed to her injuries from the collision after being taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan suffered minor injuries, and was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Portions of the roads near the crash site were shut down for just over four hours as investigators examined the scene.

