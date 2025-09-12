9/11 survivor shares her story at Naperville’s remembrance ceremony

On September 11, 2025, the City of Naperville held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony in collaboration with Naperville Responds for Veterans. The evening featured musical selections from the Naperville Municipal Band, the presentation of the National Colors by the Naperville Fire Department’s Color Guard, and the laying of a wreath at the Shanower Memorial by Dan Shanower’s niece, Rachel Rowe.

A survivor, Laura Murphy, shares her story

The guest speaker for the event was Laura Murphy, who recounted what happened to her on September 11, 2001, when she was working in the north tower.

“The morning of September 11, 2001, was stunningly beautiful,” begins Murphy.

Murphy tells the story of her day, which began on the 59th floor, including her journey down the flights of stairs, and walking away from ground zero, all while not understanding what had happened.

“We were watching the news when the north tower, our building, collapses,” said Murphy. “Within 30 seconds, the debris field hits, first white, then gray, then black. Black for 30 seconds.”

Murphy also recounted what she saw in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“One of the best memories I have of those few weeks after 9/11 are all the flags, on every house, street, and neighborhood,” said Murphy.

Commander Dan Shanower Memorial in Naperville reminds all that “freedom isn’t free”

The annual event is held at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial. The memorial reminds visitors that “Freedom isn’t free”, a quote that he believed in and lived out through his years as commander for the U.S. Navy.

Naperville Native Commander Dan Shanower was killed at his post at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks. The memorial was dedicated to Commander Dan Shanower in 2003, and includes many faces to represent the over 3000 lives lost on that horrific day in American History.

