9/11 survivor to speak at Naperville Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony

The city of Naperville in partnership with Naperville Responds for Veterans will host its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony this Thursday. The event marks the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the country, and serves as a way to honor both the victims and the heroes of that day.

9/11 survivor Laura Murphy to share her story

This year, the keynote speaker will be Laura Murphy, a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Murphy had been working in the North Tower on the morning of 9/11, and descended 59 floors to escape the building after American Airlines Flight 11 struck the tower.

Murphy now lives in Woodridge, and is a retired project manager who frequently shares her story of survival at public engagements.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres, and Naperville Deputy Fire Chief Philip Giannattasio will also speak at the event.

Ceremony to be held at Cmdr. Dan Shanower Sept. 11 Memorial

The remembrance ceremony will take place at the Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial, located along the Riverwalk next to the Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St.

Shanower was a naval commander from Naperville who was killed during the attack at the Pentagon on 9/11. The memorial in his name was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2003, and was one of the first in the country erected to remember those who died on 9/11.

Thursday’s ceremony will officially begin at 6 p.m., with the Naperville Municipal Band playing music starting at 5:45 p.m. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved into council chambers in the Municipal Center.

All are welcome to attend.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!