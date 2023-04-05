9-year-old rings in Autism Awareness Month in Naperville

On Friday, 9-year-old Maddox Yates-Benter rang the gong at BD’s Mongolian Grill (BD’s) to kick off April’s Autism Awareness Month. BD’s partnered with the Organization for Autism Research (OAR) for the event.

BD’s fundraiser for Autism Awareness Month

Throughout the month, BD’s is hosting a fundraiser for its guests across all 18 of its restaurants in the country. The money will be donated to autism research and BD’s will match the total donations up to $50,000. Those who give can add a sunshine pin-up on the wall next to the grill.

Maddox’s love for BD’s and the gong

Maddox, who has autism, has been a big supporter of BD’s since he was four years old. For him, it’s not the food that’s the draw, it’s the gong, which he likes to sound with enthusiasm.

Last June, Maddox, and his family traveled to the Naperville BD’s from Sandwich, Illinois. On arrival, they saw the restaurant was closed due to a burst water pipe. Maddox’s dad, Patrick Benter-Dalton, reached out to BD’s General Manager, Kirsten Simmons, and asked if they could come in to ring the gong. About 15 minutes later, Simmons showed up to let them in.

“It was amazing for him,” said Benter-Dalton. “And then she ended up gifting us vouchers to eat at the Bolingbrook location. As if she had not already done enough, we were totally satisfied.”

Benter-Dalton wrote a letter to Kirsten and BD’s, thanking them for their kindness.

“But she understood the why behind it,” said Benter-Dalton. “Like, you know, our son is autistic. He does not understand why you’re closed. We really pumped him up, and so I just wrote this love letter essentially. It was a love letter about Kirsten and how much it touched our hearts.”

A magical trip to Disney World

When BD’s CEO Greg Majewski got wind of what had happened, he invited them back to BD’s and eventually arranged a trip for them to Disney World, doing the same for Kirsten and her family.

“So when this story happened and Maddox came into the restaurant and could not come in, it was something that broke my heart,” said Majewski.

Majewski says that he has family members with autism, and knows how magical Disney World can be.

“It was a wish that I knew that all kids like to do, and they take such good care of autistic children when they’re in Disney World, that it was a perfect thing,” said Majewski.

Benter-Dalton shared his appreciation for everything BD’s and OAR have done for their family, and for the autism community.

“We are not only raising awareness, but we’re raising funds for an organization, OAR, which is so dear to our hearts,” said Benter-Dalton. “That alone just makes like, how can you keep topping yourselves? With the amount of love that this company has given us and to others in the community is just amazing.”

