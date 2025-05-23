It was a day of honor for Naperville’s fallen firefighters Thursday morning as members of city’s fire department stopped by Firemen’s Memorial Park along Jefferson Street to remember those lost in the line of duty.

“The truth of it is, we remember every single day that we come to work,” said Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. “We remember what they did and the sacrifices they and their families made for this community.”

Lives lost in the line of duty

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial, which includes prayers, reflection, and the playing of taps, is an annual tradition for fire departments around the country. Locally, the community remembers six who have lost their lives as a result of the job:

Engineer Jerry Herring

Lieutenant Richard Rechenmacher

Firefighter Bernard Petrowski

Lieutenant George Winckler

Captain Fred Heinke

Division Chief Douglas Erwin

“If we don’t continue the traditions of honoring those members, I think we lose value as a fire department, we lose value as a city,” said Philip Giannattasio, Deputy Chief for the Naperville Fire Department. “It’s really important that their names and their memories live on.”

Family members of the fallen joined in the presentation of a wreath honoring their loved ones.

“They’re the people who laid the groundwork for what we do today,” said Andy Winckler. “They paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives, dedicating their time and energies to this job so that’s why we come here to remember them.

Following one’s father’s footsteps

In 1991, Andy Winckler lost his father, Lieutenant George Winckler, after suffering a heart attack during a training exercise. Today, Andy remembers his father as he takes part in the remembrance ceremony as a member of the honor guard.

“When my dad died, what the city of Naperville and the fire department did for my family, I was like ‘wow.’ I want to be part of something like that,” said Andy Winckler.

Andy continues following in his father’s footsteps, serving as a firefighter paramedic.

“I was part of the Firefighters Explorers program and I got to do a ride along with my dad,” said Winckler. “There was an active fire the day I was working and I got to see the firemen in action and was like ‘Yeah, that’s something I’ve got to do.”

Continuing to honor Naperville’s fallen firefighters

And that selfless mindset is something that was also celebrated at the memorial.

“We remember everybody that is doing the job today, not just those that we’ve lost over the years,” said Chief Puknaitis.

The crow drew a crowd including new Naperville Fire Department candidates, the mayor, and the general public, all showing their support.

“That is the fabric of the community, and because of everybody we come together and we remember those and we will continue to do that as we will never forget, said the chief.

