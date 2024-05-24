A new innovative ‘front door’ opens at Naper Settlement 

The new “front door” at Naper Settlement opened with a celebration and a ribbon cutting on Sunday, May 19. The Naperville Heritage Society Board of Directors and staff welcomed guests to experience the freshly finished Birck Family Innovation Gateway.

Naper Settlement opens new welcome center and digital gateway

The Birck Family Innovation Gateway is a state-of-the-art welcome center and digital exhibition space. The 4,800 square foot education center will include a digital experience that will encourage visitors to share their own stories. It will also expand the museum’s content to include Naperville in the 20th and 21st centuries. The new digital experience will enable the museum to merge the past with the future.

Local and state dignitaries on hand for ribbon cutting

At the ribbon cutting, Naper Settlement premiered the welcome video “Looking Back is Looking Forward.”

Local and state officials joined staff and board members to share their thoughts and contributions to this project.

Speakers included:

Erik Long, Naperville Heritage Society Board Chair

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli

U.S. Congressman Bill Foster

Leslie Ruffing, District Director for State Senator Laura Ellman

State Representative Janet Yang Rohr

Chris Birck, Naperville Heritage Society Board Member

Macarena Tamayo-Calabrese, President and CEO, Naper Settlement

Harriet M. Pistorio, Chief Operating Officer, Naper Settlement

The ribbon cutting marks the start of phase two of the “Never Settle Capital Campaign,” which will help complete the digital experience exhibit.

