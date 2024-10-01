Abercrombie & Fitch among lineup of new businesses coming to downtown Naperville

A lineup of new businesses is slated to come to downtown Naperville in the coming months, with a big-name national fashion retailer set to move in next year.

Abercrombie & Fitch taking over former Ulta Beauty space

Abercrombie & Fitch will be bringing its sense of style to 103 S. Washington St., to the space formerly occupied by Ulta Beauty. The store is slated to open in 2025, according to a joint news release by the city of Naperville, Naperville Development Partnership (NDP), and the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA).

“Abercrombie & Fitch’s classic All-American style is a perfect complement to its surrounding stores – Athleta, Aerie and Offline by Aerie,” Downtown Naperville Alliance Executive Director Katie Wood said in the release. “Together, these stores will attract customers to Downtown Naperville eager to update their wardrobes with trendy fashion apparel, activewear, intimates and more.”

New retail businesses move in to downtown Naperville

Other national retailers have also taken note of downtown Naperville, with recently opened Everything but Water now firmly lodged at 55 S. Main St., offering up designer swimwear, resort wear, and accessories.

Soon to become its neighbor will be accessories expert retailer Kendra Scott, offering a variety of unique and colorful pieces, including jewelry and watches. That store is set to have a soft opening of Oct. 11, with an official grand opening set for Oct. 18 through 20 at its location at 55 S. Main St.

Also set to open soon is The Gallery, which will set up shop at 133 S. Washington St., offering new, used, and consignment sneakers and sportswear.

Dining options expand with cultural mix of cuisine

Dining options in downtown Naperville are also expanding with a cultural mix of cuisines entering the area.

Already open is Ichiddo Ramen, at 204 S. Washington Street, featuring a variety of Japanese ramen bowls.

Those with a sweet tooth can now get their fix at Insomnia Cookies, open at 22 E. Chicago Ave. Late-night closing hours of 1 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays allow for more chances of grabbing a cookie when a craving strikes.

Washington Avenue will soon welcome two new restaurants. Lotus Banh Mi at 206 S. Washington St. will bring a taste of Vietnam to the area. And Pronto Italian Subs at 221 S. Washington St. will offer up “authentic Italian sandwiches,” according to the news release.

Now a downtown Naperville standard, Tapville Social at 216 S. Washington St. has expanded its operations by offering a private event space, that can accommodate up to 100 guests.

Financial institutions moving in to downtown as well

Downtown Naperville also hopes to welcome two new financial institutions, with both Wells Fargo Bank and Fidelity eyeing spots at 47 E. Chicago Ave., as permits are pending.

Influx of businesses a credit to investment in upgrading streetscapes, officials say

This influx of businesses to the downtown Naperville area, local officials say, is due in part to the investment made in upgrades through the downtown streetscape project and Washington Street Bridge project.

“Illinois’ second-largest retail economy continues to attract a variety of businesses to all four corners of Naperville,” Mayor Scott Wehrli said in the news release. “Part of the draw to our downtown is the reinvestment we, as a city, make in our infrastructure. We rely on the strength of our roads, bridges and utilities to drive long-term viability and security. From world-class companies and restaurants to locally owned small businesses and retailers, Naperville has a space for all to succeed.”

Photo courtesy: Abercrombie & Fitch

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!