Additional details shared on Naperville’s IMEA counterproposal, clean energy RFP

A timeline for next steps on the city of Naperville’s counterproposal with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) and the request for proposals (RFP) for clean energy options came into sharper focus at a recent city council meeting.

Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger shared additional details on the two independent but related processes that play into the ongoing discussions regarding the community’s long-term considerations for energy procurement.

Krieger discussed the timeline and processes for the IMEA counterproposal and clean energy RFP at the prompting of Councilman Benny White, who brought the matter up during the new business portion of the city council’s Tuesday, Sept. 2, meeting.

The city’s counterproposal with the IMEA

After months of discussion, the city council on Aug. 19 requested changes to Naperville’s IMEA contract before rendering a final decision.

The council, on a 7-2 vote, included 10 additional provisions, including an allowance to exit the IMEA contract in 2045, proposing a weighted voting system to ensure Naperville is fairly represented in future decisions, and a call for the IMEA to implement a series of carbon-free milestones.

Krieger confirmed the various terms included in the council-approved document proposal have been forwarded down to the IMEA representatives in Springfield.

“We have sent the counterproposal down to IMEA,” Krieger said. “They are currently reviewing it. When they get back with us, we will continue with those discussions to keep council updated on that.”

Describing the IMEA discussions as a “separate track” from the clean energy RFP, Krieger added, “We’re reviewing and discussing the items with IMEA to see which ones we can come to an agreement with and see what changes might need to be made, if any.”

Mayor Scott Wehrli said the IMEA’s official response to Naperville’s counterproposal is still a month-and-a-half away.

“One thing is for sure: The earliest that the IMEA would be voting on anything would be their October meeting, which I believe is the third or fourth week in October,” Wehrli said.

Resolution on clean energy RFPs to come to council Sept. 16

As for the forthcoming RFP process for clean energy options, Krieger indicated a resolution will go before the council at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, to begin that specific process.

Krieger indicated the RFP is “looking at nuclear, as well as wind and solar” as possibilities with the clean energy options.

“We view the RFP as a separate point that will go out to any energy providers, as well as power marketers,” Krieger said. “We’re hoping for a wide response.”

White said he is hoping city leaders will provide updates, when practical, as additional details come to light on both processes.

“I don’t necessarily like putting negotiation information out in the public because we lose leverage that way,” White said. “But I’d like to see updates, as far as maybe where we are with these things and, when it is appropriate, ensure that the public is aware of what’s happening.”

