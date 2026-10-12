ALMAS brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to Naperville Riverwalk

Music, dance and smiles took over Naperville’s Riverwalk on Oct. 9 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Welcoming the community

Organized by the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, or ALMAS, the event welcomed people of all ages and backgrounds to share in the sights and sounds of Hispanic culture.

ALMAS President Dr. Lili Burciaga said she wanted everyone to feel like they had a place within the festivities.

“I think it’s important for us to welcome everyone, because celebrating diversity is about bringing everyone together, for everyone to feel seen, for people to be part of that celebration and joy,” said Burciaga, “because joy is something that we have in common as human beings. We can all experience joy.”

Sights and sounds

Singer Elizette Hernandez kicked off the evening with a variety of songs in Spanish and English. She said her performance was both for entertainment and a part of something bigger.

“This music is to keep our heritage alive, to teach our heritage to our young ones,” said Hernandez. “So it doesn’t die away, so they know our history, so that they could keep our culture alive.”

Her son, Sebastian, performs right alongside her, dressing as popular Latin American characters like ‘El Chavo’ as his mother sings.

“I honestly love doing this,” he said. “I’ve been loving doing this since I was seven.”

Celebrating unity, togetherness

As crowds grew, attendees stayed for activities like a dance lesson later in the evening. Organizers said watching people connect through culture was the highlight of the event.

“It’s also about just community and being together,” said Burciaga. “Being together, especially during times where some families are feeling uncertainty, maybe fear, and not feeling that they are able to participate.”

Burciaga said she hopes that sense of unity remains long after Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Oct. 15.

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