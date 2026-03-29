ALMAS amplifies Latino youth voices

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs is a membership-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the first Latino-led, Latino-serving nonprofit in Naperville. ALMAS celebrates, connects, and empowers the vibrant Latino community by providing an authentic space for Latinos to honor and preserve their rich cultural heritage while fostering the growth of both current and future Latino leaders in Naperville and the surrounding suburbs.

The ALMAS Youth Advisory Council, or AYAC, is a committee that is dedicated to empowering Latino youth to lead, engage, and create positive change in their communities. Aligned with ALMAS’ mission, AYAC celebrates the diversity of Latino cultures and provides young people with the tools and opportunities for education, leadership development, and civic engagement. Through mentorship, advocacy, and community-building, AYAC amplifies youth voices, fostering a sense of belonging and creating an inclusive space where Latino youth can thrive and make a lasting impact.

Led by youth, for youth

AYAC aims to provide all young people looking to gain leadership experience and make a tangible difference in their communities with the resources they need in order to be supported and successful in said goal; making it so that the skills learned through participation with AYAC are taken into everyday life and are used to further amplify the voices of young people, advocate when necessary, and capitalize on effective communication and leadership.

With a growing youth leadership team and council helping to design engaging and educational programs, offering unique contributions to the youth perspective, and more, AYAC serves as a voice for an increasingly vital group among our diverse community: young people.

ALMAS Youth Advisory Council seeks to empower young people

In an ever-changing society, AYAC has adapted to what youth activism, engagement, and education looks like in an age that is characterized by digital connection and spaces often reserved for adults. Maintaining ALMAS’ values, inclusivity is a key way in which AYAC seeks to incorporate these circumstances into its efforts by organizing community-building events centered around cultural enrichment and civic empowerment. Whether this be their summertime social event, including traditional games and activities such as loteria and Latin line dancing, or their annual mental health forum “Our Voices, Our Minds,” AYAC gives life to experiences and conversations necessary in order for youth to remain intertwined with their culture as well as their community.

“Our Voices, Our Minds,” an event intending to amplify BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) voices through meaningful panel discussions, community resources, and entertainment, incorporates youth perspectives and underscores crucial leadership qualities from creating forum questions to assessing what resources are of greatest benefit to the broader community and target audience.

AYAC strives to not only develop a council of young people with diverse perspectives, but also to act as the outlet allowing the future generations to express pride for their culture, participate in civic responsibilities, and carry the tools to become powerful leaders in a society that needs our advocacy the most.

By joining AYAC, you will connect with a collective of individuals who play an active role in their community, celebrate Latino heritage, and support its members by demonstrating the importance of youth voices and mentorship.

Spotlight Guests: Yulisa Sanchez-Peña, Committee Co-Chair, and Evangeline Topete, Committee Co-Chair