American Red Cross to launch Naperville-area blood donation center

A new American Red Cross Blood Donation Center is coming to the Naperville area next spring.

New center to help meet donation needs

The development will mark the organization’s eighth donation center in Illinois. Other locations nearby include Schaumburg, Orland Park and Chicago.

Illinois Region Communications Director Connie Esparza said this new center will help meet a growing need for accessibility when it comes to donating blood.

“Blood donations to the Red Cross help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood,” Esparza said. “Every day, volunteer blood and platelet donors are needed across the country to help save lives. When you roll up a sleeve to donate, you help change a life.”

Esparza said the Red Cross needs to collect around 12,500 blood donations each day to meet the needs of patients at hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

Opening date, location to be announced

An exact opening date and location for the blood donation center are still to be announced.

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