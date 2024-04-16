Ammonia spill at Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville causes evacuation

One person was taken to Edward Hospital in “stable condition” after ammonia spilled in the basement of Ramsay’s Kitchen in downtown Naperville on Monday night, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department (NFD).

Ammonia spilled in Ramsay’s Kitchen in downtown Naperville

The Naperville Fire Department arrived at 9:20 p.m. and found about one gallon of ammonia spilled and off-gassing in the restaurant’s basement

Authorities say staff at the restaurant alerted everyone to evacuate, and no one was inside when first responders arrived. Hazmat technicians used specialized absorbent materials to remove the ammonia within 30 minutes of arrival.

Naperville Fire Department contains the spill

Fire companies stayed at the restaurant for an additional 30 minutes to make sure the space was safe and that all the fumes were ventilated.

Officials say the spill was contained to the basement, and no further hazardous conditions were found. The building was allowed to be reoccupied.