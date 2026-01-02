Arizona man charged for Naperville Apple Store theft

A man from Chandler, Ariz., was charged today with stealing multiple cell phones from the Apple Store located at 120 West Jefferson Avenue in downtown Naperville, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Khyree Mosley, 24, was charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft, and one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Three phones allegedly stolen

It is alleged that Mosley entered the Naperville Apple Store on Thursday afternoon around 4:25 p.m. He took three iPhone 17 Pro Max cell phones, left the store without paying, and fled the scene in a while Chevrolet Equinox.

Furthermore, Naperville police said that Mosley did not pull over after being pursued by a fully marked police SUV with emergency lights activated.

Officers from the Minooka Police Department apprehended Mosley at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Naperville police emphasize safety following holidays

“Make no mistake, even though the holiday season is now in the rear-view mirror, law enforcement in DuPage County remains vigilant and we will continue to go after those who mistakenly believe they can come here, help themselves to whatever they like and simply leave,” said Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres.

Arres added that the situation proves the dedication of the Naperville police to public safety.

“This case reflects the persistence and diligence of our officers, as well as the importance of strong partnerships with neighboring agencies,” Arres continued.

Mosley’s next court date is scheduled for February 11.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office

