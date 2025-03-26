Artists sought for second annual Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair

The call is out for artists to take part in the second annual Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair.

Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair to be held July 13

Applications are being accepted from now through May 16 for the juried art exhibition and sale, which will take place Sunday, July 13, along Water and Webster Streets in downtown Naperville. The event is sponsored by Water Street Naperville and Marquette Companies.

Artists in a variety of mediums from throughout the suburbs of Chicago are invited to take part. Displays include works of photography, pottery, painting, drawing, sculpture, fiber, graphics, metalwork, glass, wood, and digital art.

“There is such a breadth of talent among artists and fine craftspeople in our surrounding suburbs, and we look forward to hosting them at this more intimate, leisurely event in this beautiful setting on a Summer Sunday afternoon. We are also proud to introduce visitors to all Water Street has to offer,” said event organizer Deb Newman in a press release.

The fair will also feature live music performed by the Pete Ellman Trio, as well as activities for children. Admission to the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free.

Applications for interested artists available online

Artists interested in taking part can apply online. There is no fee to apply, though there are booth fees. About 30 to 35 artists will be selected by a jury to take part.

A best of show award which includes a $250 cash prize will be awarded. There may also be up to four honorable mention awards awarded, at the judges’ discretion.

Photo courtesy: Water Street Naperville and Marquette Companies

