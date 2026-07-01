As Naperville heat soars, stay aware of heat illness signs

With the National Weather Service extending the heat warning for the Naperville area until midnight Thursday night, the risk of heat-related illnesses is rising with the temperature.

Risk of heat-related illness

Endeavor Health says that older adults, young children, and those with heart disease are especially at risk of heat-related illness. They note that taking heart medications like beta blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers, ace inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, and diuretics need to be particularly cautious, as these medications can disrupt the body’s temperature regulation.

Also at higher risk, notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are those with chronic medical conditions.

Identifying heat-related illnesses

During times of extreme heat, CDC officials say it’s important to understand the different heat-related illnesses and the warning signs of each.

Heat stroke

The most serious of these illnesses, the CDC says, is heat stroke, which develops when the body can no longer control its temperature. Symptoms include confusion, loss of consciousness, slurred speech, hot and dry skin, profuse sweating, high body temperature, and seizures.

Health officials say to call 911 if these symptoms are spotted. While waiting for help, the person affected should be moved into a cool area, making sure to remove outer clothing. The person can be cooled using cold water or an ice bath, cool wet cloths, and by soaking their clothing with cool water.

Heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to a significant loss of water and salt, and is indicated by headaches, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, high body temperature, and lower urine output.

To help someone suffering from heat exhaustion, get them to a cool area and give them liquids to drink. Any unnecessary clothing should be removed, and they can be cooled with cool compresses or by washing their head, face, and neck with cold water. They should be taken to a medical professional for evaluation and treatment.

Rhabdomyolysis

Rhabdomyolysis is caused by heat stress and prolonged physical activity, leading to the breakdown of muscle. That releases electrolytes and large proteins into the bloodstream which can cause issues like kidney damage or seizures.

The condition is often indicated by muscle cramps or pain, abnormally dark urine, weakness, and exercise intolerance, though it can be asymptomatic.

Someone with this condition should stop activity, drink water, and go to a medical facility.

Heat cramps

Heat cramps come from extended physical activity, usually affecting those who sweat a lot. That extra sweat lowers salt and moisture levels in the body, leading to cramps.

Those suffering heat cramps are encouraged to have a drink replacing carbohydrates and electrolytes, such as a sports drink, every 15 to 20 minutes. They should also drink water, and avoid salt tablets.

If the cramps don’t go away within an hour, medical help should be sought.

Heat rash

Heat rash can be caused by excessive sweating, and usually shows up as a group of tiny raised bumps. It frequently pops up in spots like the neck, elbow creases, the upper chest, or groin.

Endeavor Health experts say that cooling the skin, wearing loose clothing, and avoiding overheating can help clear it up.

Tips to protect from heat

The best form of protection from heat-related disease is to stay inside in an air-conditioned environment. But for those who need to be outside in the heat, Endeavor Health recommends staying hydrated, spending time in the shade, wearing light clothes, doing outdoor work either in the early morning or evening, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and paying attention to your body for symptoms.

DuPage and Will counties have cooling centers throughout the area for the public to take a break from the heat. In Naperville, all three public libraries and the Naperville Municipal Center are included in that list.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!