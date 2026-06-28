Dangerous heat expected in Naperville area this week

The first extreme heat wave of the summer is set to roll into the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisory in effect Monday through Wednesday

The Naperville area is expected to see temperatures soar into the 90s for the first half of the week. A heat advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, with the region currently listed as a threat level 3 for heat impacts.

Forecasters say the heat index could reach 105 in the afternoon of all three days, specifically between noon and 3 p.m. Actual high temperatures forecast are 93 on Monday, and 94 on Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday and Friday are expected to bring storms, which forecasters say could help break the heat…though if the storms miss this region, the heat could remain. Currently, the forecast for Thursday is showing a high temperature of 93.

City to alter garbage, recycling, yard waste pick up times

Due to the extreme heat in the forecast, the city of Naperville said Groot will be picking up garbage, recycling, and yard waste one hour earlier each day this week. Bags and waste containers should be in place by 5 a.m. on the assigned collection day.

Stay hydrated and keep inside in air conditioning, officials say

The NWS advises staying inside in an air conditioned space during the dangerous heat. Those who must be outside are encouraged to wear lightweight and light colored clothing and stay hydrated. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says it’s best to steer clear of carbonated drinks and alcohol and opt for water, diluted juices, and electrolyte solutions.

Those inside can help keep their space cool by drawing their curtains or shades, and avoiding using the oven. Cool showers or baths can also help relieve the heat.

For those without air conditioning, all three Naperville libraries, as well as the Naperville Municipal Center, serve as cooling centers during operating hours.

Check in on loved ones, protect pets

City officials say to check on neighbors and loved ones, especially the elderly, those 65 or older, or those with chronic conditions, who, along with infants and young children, can be more prone to heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

The public can contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 to conduct a non-emergency wellness check on a loved one.

Special precautions should also be taken with pets. Their time outside should be limited, and they should be provided with ample shade and plenty of water. Pet owners should also keep pets off hot pavement, which can hurt their paw pads.

Finally, officials remind the public that no child, disabled person, or pet should be left locked in a car. Car interiors can rapidly heat up to life-threatening temperatures.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!