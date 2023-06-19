Attempted Naperville carjacking at gunpoint

A convicted felon on parole is now accused of attempting to hijack a man’s car with his grandson inside at gunpoint in Naperville on Friday afternoon.

Details of the Naperville carjacking

At 12:13 p.m., June 16, the Naperville Police Department responded to the call of an attempted carjacking in the 1300 block of McDowell Road.

It’s alleged that Anton Cross, 24, went up to a man who was putting his grandson in the car and asked the man for directions. Allegedly, the man gave Cross directions, but Cross then pulled out a firearm and told the man to “give me your [expletive] keys,” and when the man refused, Cross fled the scene.

About 40 minutes after the first call to the police, a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious man hiding in the bushes near Hinterlong Lane, about 1.6 miles away from the alleged attempted carjacking.

Officers responded to that call and located Cross, who then fled on foot from the police. During the chase, it’s alleged a loaded Glock handgun fell from Cross’s pocket. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Charges the suspect is facing

Cross, from Mundelein, is charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicle hijacking, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Cross is currently on parole for second-degree murder.

“Our citizens deserve to feel safe in our community and making that happen is our top priority,” said Naperville Police Chief, Jason Arres. “Violent crime will not be tolerated, and I give all the credit to the proficiency and professionalism of our patrol officers and detectives, who responded to the scene and located, pursued, and apprehended the suspect so swiftly,” Arres said. “I want to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their assistance in this case and for approving charges commensurate with the severity of this crime.”

Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres have announced that the bond for Cross was set at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on July, 10 for a status hearing in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell.

Image Courtesy: DuPage County State Attorney’s Office