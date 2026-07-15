Attic fire causes $100K in damage to Naperville home

An attic fire Tuesday afternoon caused an estimated $100,000 of damage to a Naperville home.

Small fire discovered after residents smell smoke

The Naperville Fire Department was alerted to the fire on the 1000 block of Williamsburg Drive just before 4 p.m. when a 911 call came in with someone reporting the smell of smoke in the home, according to a news release.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered a small fire and smoke in the home’s attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and ensured the hazard was completely contained.

No injuries in the incident

All of the residents had safely evacuated. The cause of the fire was deemed to be unintentional, and the house was determined to be habitable.

No one was injured in the incident.

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