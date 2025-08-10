Aurora man killed in early morning motorcycle crash in Naperville

A 28-year-old Aurora man died early Sunday morning following a motorcycle crash in downtown Naperville, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Accident at Washington and School Street

At about 1:52 a.m. on July 10, Naperville police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Washington Street and School Street after receiving a report of a crash involving a motorcycle. Responding officers found a blue 2022 Yamaha on its side with heavy damage, and the rider unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were made, but the man died at the scene.

Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene

A preliminary investigation found that the Yamaha was traveling northbound on Washington Street near Douglas Avenue when it left the roadway and slid on its side. Both the motorcycle and its operator struck a small retaining wall.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to investigate. Parts of Washington Street and the intersection with School Street were closed in both directions until about 6:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6177.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.