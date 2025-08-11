Aurora police identify suspect in early morning shooting on Station Blvd.

Aurora police have identified the possible suspect in the early Sunday morning shooting in the 500 block of Station Blvd as 24-year-old Aaron Conley of Aurora, according to a press release from the department.

Conley is described as a 6-foot-1-inch-tall Black man with short dreadlocks, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 185 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone spotting Conley is advised not to approach him but to contact the Aurora Police Department immediately via 911 or by calling 630-256-5000.

Shooting stemmed from domestic dispute, authorities say

Police responded to the report of a shooting shortly before 6:10 a.m. Once they arrived, they found two men near the basketball court with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals.

A 19-year-old male victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, while a 20-year-old male victim remains in critical condition.

Authorities said their preliminary information indicated the shooting likely stemmed from a domestic dispute and was an isolated incident..

A firearm was found at the scene, but the suspect had fled by the time police arrived.

Police say there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip can do so through Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or through their website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!