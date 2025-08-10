Aurora police investigate Station Blvd. shooting; suspect still at large

Aurora police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the 500 block of Station Blvd., as reported on the department’s Facebook page.

Shooting stemmed from domestic dispute, authorities say

Authorities said their preliminary information indicated the incident likely stemmed from a domestic dispute, and said there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

Suspect in shooting still at large

The suspect, described as a Black male, mid-20s with dreadlocks in his hair, thin build, approximately 6’00” tall, and wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene and remains at large. Officers continue to search the area and are actively working to locate him.

Police first responded to the scene early Sunday, advising residents in the immediate area to remain indoors as a precaution. There was a significant police presence throughout the morning, and drivers were asked to avoid the surrounding area. The Naperville Police Department was also brought in to assist in the search.

Authorities say updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

