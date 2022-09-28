Aurora Police Say No Credible Threat After Reports Of Suspicious Person Visiting Schools

Aurora police say there is no credible threat to the general public after reports of a suspicious individual visiting schools in surrounding jurisdictions and asking for a tour circulated online. Indian Prairie School District 204 addressed the matter in an email today, saying that an internal email on the matter was shared on social media and had been causing concern among community members.

What Police Discovered

According to a Facebook post by Aurora police, the Aurora, Plainfield and Oswego police departments were all made aware of an individual allegedly trying to gain access to multiple schools in surrounding jurisdictions.

Police say they were able to determine that the person requested tours at different schools. Those schools contacted law enforcement. There was never any mention of a threat to harm anyone at the school or the general public. They also found the individual did not make any unauthorized access to a school.

District 204 officials noted there were no reports of the person trying to enter any District 204 schools. But they say they had informed staff to be vigilant just as a precaution, as safety is a top priority within the district.

No Credible Threat

Aurora police spoke with the individual in question and conducted an investigation, along with their partnering police departments. They determined there is no credible threat to the public at this time.

NCTV17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!