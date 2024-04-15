Aurora police seek driver in hit-and-run in which Naperville bicyclist was struck

Police are searching for information about the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday, in which a 65-year-old Naperville man was seriously injured while riding his bike.

Bicyclist hit by car in northbound lane of Route 59

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m., in the northbound lane of Route 59, just north of Liberty Street. According to a news release from the Aurora Police Department, a vehicle, believed to be a Volkswagen Beetle, struck the man who was on a bicycle. The car left the scene, heading north.

Authorities say the man was taken to a local hospital, and was described to be “in serious condition.”

Vehicle involved in hit-and-run described as black Volkswagen Beetle

A section of the road was closed as the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division investigated the crash. Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the vehicle involved in the crash. It’s described as a black Volkswagen Beetle, with possible damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information can call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330. Tips may also be reported anonymously to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or through an online tip form. Crimes Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Photo courtesy: Handout, Aurora Police Department

