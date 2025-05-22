Awards show how IPSD 204 honorees inspire others

To inspire is a key goal in Indian Prairie School District 204. It even says so right in the district’s mission statement, which is to “inspire all students to achieve their greatest potential.”

So, using the theme of inspiration as a measure of excellence, the district gives out a series of honors each year called the Inspire Awards

The school board celebrated this year’s Inspire Award recipients during its meeting Monday night. Recognition went to two staff members, a student, and a local church for their actions to make what administrators described as “a meaningful and lasting impact” on the district and its students.

Inspire Award

The most prestigious of the bunch, the Inspire Award goes to someone who has “demonstrated exemplary service to District 204 over a sustained period of time,” school board President Laurie Donahue said. Donahue presented this year’s Inspire Award to Janet Ziarko Andersen, a special education assistant at Spring Brook Elementary School.

“She connects with the students, especially those who need extra care and support, and brings kindness, creativity and joy into everything she does,” Donahue said.

Ziarko Andersen was nominated by Natalie Hoyle Ross, library media center director at Spring Brook. But Donahue has her own personal experience with Ziarko Andersen that shows she’s deserving of the award.

“Janet was our nanny and raised our children from when they were little babies until high school,” Donahue said. “We always knew she was special. It’s great to see the school district recognize her now as a very special person.”

Ziarko Andersen said the rewards of her work usually come in small moments like a smile or a high-five.

“To know that those moments have added up to something that inspired others is an incredible feeling,” she said.

Impact Award

Scullen Middle School orchestra teacher Matthew White received this year’s Impact Award for shaping the lives of more than 2,500 students during the past 10 years. School board member Mark Rising presented White’s award and said his commitment to both music and well-being helps students feel supported and motivated.

“His influence extends beyond music instruction to create a classroom environment that encourage kindness, connection and emotional growth,” Rising said. “With care and compassion, he helps his students grow.”

Ignite Award

Neuqua Valley High School junior Aashka Mehta won this year’s Ignite Award, given to a student who demonstrates leadership and exemplary qualities within a student organization. At Neuqua, she has served on the executive board of the Girls in STEM club, inspiring more girls to pursue their interests in science and technology, school board member Supna Jain said in presenting Aashka’s award.

Aashka also has spent summers tutoring students in math and reading, donated her birthday money to her middle school’s parent-teacher association, helped organize a multicultural night during the COVID-19 pandemic and gotten involved with a Hindu faith-based disaster relief organization.

“Aashka’s kindness, leadership and commitment to help others truly makes her stand out,” Jain said.

Illuminate Award

This year’s Illuminate Award went to Crossroads Community Church for its support of Gombert Elementary School. Administrators said the church provides essential resources to Gombert students including clothing, school supplies and snacks, helping remove barriers and meet essential needs so students can focus on learning.

Photo courtesy: Indian Prairie School District 204

