Ballot Lottery Results for April 4 Consolidated Election

Ballot order was decided today for candidates running for Naperville City Council and Naperville mayor in the April 4 consolidated election.

Order of Candidates

Mayoral candidates will appear in the following order:

Benny White Scott Wehrli Tiffany Stephens

Council candidates will appear in the following order:

Nag Jaiswal Rebecca Malotke-Meslin Josh McBroom Jodi Trendler Patrick Kelly Nathan “Nate” Wilson Ashfaq Syed Meghna Bansal Ashley South Allison Longenbaugh Derek McDaniel Madhu Uppal

The ballot order was drawn in the Naperville Municipal Center Council Chambers, located at 400 S. Eagle St. The drawing was necessary as multiple candidates had filed their petitions simultaneously at 8 a.m on the first day of filing, November 21. Typically order of filing is what determines ballot order.

Those filing simultaneously were mayoral candidates Benny White and Scott Wehrli, and council candidates Patrick Kelly, Meghna Bansal, Allison Longenbaugh, Ashfaq Syed, Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, Josh McBroom, Nag Jaiswal, Derek McDaniel, Ashley South, Jodi Trendler, and Nathan “Nate” Wilson.

The state of Illinois requires the local election authority to host a lottery within nine days after the last day of the petition filing period, which in this case was November 28.

Future of City Council

There are four seats up for grabs next April on the Naperville City Council. Of the incumbents whose terms are expiring, Paul Hinterlong can not run again due to term limits, Theresa Sullivan has opted not to run, and Patty Gustin is taking a District 5 seat on the DuPage County Board. Patrick Kelly is the lone incumbent who is seeking reelection.

Current Mayor Steve Chirico announced in July that he would not seek a third term.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

