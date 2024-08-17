Banners along 95th Street display creativity of Naperville students

Naperville has drawn the best from aspiring Picassos throughout Naperville School District 203 to add some color to a city street.

“The banners are on 95th Street from Cedar Glade Drive, down to Book Road,” said Dawn Portner, city clerk and staff liaison for Naperville’s public art program. “We’ve been working in collaboration with District 203, (Indian Prairie School) District 204… It just gives us an opportunity to highlight our students’ talents.”

The banners are part of the city’s public art program, which is rotating the spotlight between the two school districts. Last year, IPSD204 banners were on display throughout the same stretch of 95th Street.

“This year we’re highlighting student art for District 203… These banners are from kindergarten up, up to seniors,” said Portner.

The artwork will be up throughout the early fall.

“They’ll be up through Oct. 31… and then the banners are taken down by public works, and we give them back to the student, along with a letter of appreciation from Mayor (Scott) Wehrli,” said Portner. “It helps us beautify our area, beautify our streets, and just make Naperville look even better.”

