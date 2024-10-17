Barbie Truck to make a stop in Naperville this Saturday

Barbie fans, mark your calendars for a dream – wait, make that a dreamhouse, come true.

Barbie Truck “Dreamhouse Living Tour” at Main Street Promenade

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Mattel’s Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will make a stop in Naperville.

The Barbie Truck will be parked in front of the Main Street Promenade (55 S. Main St.) on Van Buren Avenue, near Lululemon and Sweet Home Gelato from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exclusive merchandise sold at Barbie Truck

The truck is a pop-up mobile store stocked with exclusive Barbie merchandise. It will have apparel, accessories, and home goods ranging from hats, patches, and hoodies to pink trinket trays, plates, and tote bags.

The colorful truck itself is a popular backdrop for many wishing to snap a photo.

Tribute to Barbie’s move into first Dreamhouse

This themed Barbie Truck Tour is part of a continued celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse. She officially became a homeowner in 1962. This year marks the 65th birthday of the iconic doll.

Currently, the truck has scheduled stops in several cities across the U.S. through December. The Oct. 19 Naperville stop is just one of two the truck will make in Illinois this month – the other will be Oct. 26 in Deer Park.

A complete rundown of the Barbie Truck Tour schedule can be found on the Mattel website.

Photo courtesy of Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

