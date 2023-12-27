Barnes & Noble in Downtown Naperville set to close on January 21

The Barnes & Noble in Downtown Naperville is set to close its doors on January 21. The bookstore located at 47 E. Chicago Ave. has been in Naperville since 1998.

A goodbye post on Instagram

The company posted an update on its Instagram page stating, “We’ve found a new home! We must leave this store, and the new bookstore will be located a short distance away.”

A new location is set to open in the Spring of 2024 at the Prairie Market Shopping Center located at 2590 US Highway 34, Oswego IL.

More about the new location

The social media post also stated that the new location will allow for the bookstore to feature a new store design.

“Our shelves will be stocked with all the bestsellers and hidden gems you know and love. Our world-class book selection, the best toys and games, expansive vinyl collection, and more,” the post stated via Instagram.

Where people can shop in the meantime

While the new Barnes & Noble location is being worked on, there are two current locations near the Naperville area. One located in Bolingbrook and another in Oakbrook.

Shoppers can also visit the Barnes & Noble website to purchase items. Updates on the new location will be shared at bnbolingbrook on social media.

Photo courtesy: Barnes & Noble

Have a story idea? Send us a tip.