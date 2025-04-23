Barnes & Noble officially returns to Naperville

On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble once again opened its doors in downtown Naperville. More than 70 people lined up outside to be some of the first customers to enter.

Bestselling author Mary Kubica cut the ribbon for the new location at 9 Jackson Ave. She also signed copies of her books, including her latest release, “She’s Not Sorry.”

Kubica says she’s thrilled to have the store back in Naperville

“Barnes & Noble has just been such a huge part of my life as a reader and in my career. And I’m so honored to be able to be here today doing the ribbon (cutting), signing, meeting readers, and just welcoming Barnes & Noble back to the community,” said Kubica.

Author signings at Barnes & Noble in Naperville

Store manager John Crum says bringing authors into Barnes & Noble locations used to be a common practice, until the pandemic.

“We’re getting back to that,” said Crum, “especially when you can bring in local authors because these are people who live in our community, they interact with us.”

The store will have several more author signings throughout the week to celebrate its return to Naperville.

Its previous location, which closed in January 2024, was on the corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue, just a short walk away from the new 2-story space.

Crum invites everyone to stop by and see what’s “in store.”

“They’re gonna get a lot of great interactions from our booksellers, and hopefully a lot of good recommendations,” said Crum.

