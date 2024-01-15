Bartlett woman charged in robbery of Naperville vape shop

A Bartlett woman and four male teens are accused of robbing over $4,000 in merchandise from a Naperville vape store.

Kelis Kirkland, 18, appeared before Judge Joshua Dieden on Thursday, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief. She has been charged with one count of robbery.

What happened in the Naperville vape shop?

Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, it is alleged three of the teens entered Smoke Area Vape Shop, 1570 W. Ogden Ave.

Officials say they proceeded to jump over the counter and fill three backpacks with $4,400 in merchandise, while the fourth held the door. A clerk tried to intervene, and one of the robbers threw a bottle of vape syrup at him.

It is alleged the group fled the scene in a car driven by Kirkland.

A Naperville police officer pulled over the vehicle for a traffic stop near River Road and W. Jefferson Avenue and found the stolen vape shop merchandise. All five suspects were taken into custody.

Kirkland’s co-defendants were four males aged 14, 16, 17 and 17. All four were charged with one count of robbery, one count of burglary, and one count of retail theft.

Three of the four will be detained until their next court appearance on Jan. 16. The fourth juvenile was released to his family on home detention until his next court appearance on Feb. 22.

“The quick apprehension of the suspects in this case is a testament to the commitment and professionalism of the Naperville Police Department and should serve as a reminder to anyone thinking of committing a crime in DuPage County that if you do, you will arrested, charged and prosecuted,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres applauded the “fast response” from one of his officers.

“I cannot give our officers enough credit for the outstanding work they’re doing on behalf of this city,” said Arres.

Kirkland was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Jan. 29.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.