BD’s Mongolian Grill in downtown Naperville permanently closing today

BD’s Mongolian Grill at 221 S Washington St. in downtown Naperville will permanently shut its doors after today, according to the restaurant’s general manager Kirsten Simmons.

Why is BD’s Mongolian Grill closing?

The restaurant’s CEO Gregg Majewski said the lease’s annual increase was becoming too expensive to continue at the property. The company has been working on the exit for a year.

“Rent has got to the point that it no longer made sense for us to continue and be profitable to the level of profitability that I would expect or want in any of my restaurants,” said Majewski.

He said staff members were notified this week about the closure and will be given new job offers.

“All of my staff and all of my employees have opportunities at other restaurants that I own in the area,” said Majewski.

There are currently no plans for a new Naperville location.

The restaurant closes after nearly 30 years

Simmons announced the closure earlier on Tuesday in a social media post, saying, “We’ve been serving the community for almost 30 years, and it’s an unfortunate situation but something that is out of our control.” She said the business would be open today until 9 p.m.

Simmons also noted that the BD’s Mongolian Grill located at 619 E Boughton Rd #150, Bolingbrook, will remain open for customers wishing to enjoy the restaurant’s Asian-fusion bowls.

“We hate leaving and we absolutely loved our time in Naperville,” said Majewski. “We hope that our patrons remember the fond memories that they had and we’ll always be thankful for our time there.”

Photo courtesy: Dine Naperville

