Become immersed in art at the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair in Naperville

Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville is set to become a vibrant market of “art immersion” as artisans and crafters take over the street for the annual Riverwalk Fine Art Fair.

The longstanding event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along Jackson between Main and Eagle streets, with 106 artists selling their finest works in all kinds of media, sizes and styles.

Fresh finds at the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

The free-admission event spotlights the artists — about 50% new and 50% returning from previous years, said Debbie Venezia, executive director of the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair.

“We want to make sure that we keep the show fresh,” she said.

Fresh pieces of painting, sculpture, digital art, glass, ceramics, jewelry — even underwater photography — will be on display and up for sale. Venezia likens the event, put on every year by the Naperville Art League, to a “big family reunion” among the artistic community.

“You have this two-day event that’s just like art immersion,” said Venezia, who also works as director of Arts DuPage, an initiative of the DuPage Foundation that aims to advance the arts in the region. Then, the morning after the fest concludes, she said, “it’s like it never happened. To me, it’s like a fairyland or something.”

Aside from forming “a fairyland” for fine art, the event is a nod to passion — and what an artist’s passion can create.

“When you work with people who work for the passion of it, to me it’s so moving, and you can just feel it,” Venezia said. “You feel the intensity of something that is done for the pure love of it.”

Enhancing the art

The Naperville community has shown love for the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair for decades, and Venezia herself has chaired the festivities since 2002.

When the city of Naperville closes the street on Friday morning for the event, Venezia said, artists arrive not long after, setting up their booths and showing off their creations. Some come from nearby, others drive 14 hours. All bring their best as they vie for nine awards, including best of show, four awards of excellence, and four merit awards, Venezia said.

As judges browse to choose winners, art collectors and anyone strolling the street can enjoy what Venezia calls the event’s “enhancements.” There will be ambient tunes lofting from the strings of the DuPage Symphony Orchestra, plus walking tacos and other specialties for sale from Taco Dale.

Youth, diversity in the spotlight

Little Picassos and their parents can visit the DuPage Children’s Museum’s booth to engage in fun art activities, or try coloring and artistic exploration with Pura Vida Talk, a Glen Ellyn-based organization that offers virtual Spanish enrichment programs for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Diversity also shines bright in this year’s fair, Venezia said.

“I love the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) part to our show,” she said. “We’ve made a real effort to secure artists from different cultures, so you get to experience that.”

